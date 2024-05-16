Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Position Lifted by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 42,912.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,088 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $10,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 214.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,281,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280,846 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 16.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,787,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,564,000 after acquiring an additional 681,238 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 5.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,363,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,452,000 after acquiring an additional 171,959 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 16.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,654,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,967,000 after acquiring an additional 378,936 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,625,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,644,000 after purchasing an additional 127,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $62.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,793,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,944. The stock has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.88 and a twelve month high of $64.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.47.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,809,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Nasdaq news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $465,534.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,785.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,010,436 shares of company stock worth $1,798,647,360 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

