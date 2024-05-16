Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Grows Stock Holdings in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its stake in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 534,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,092 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft owned 0.10% of Marqeta worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Marqeta by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Marqeta by 6.7% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 28,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 110,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Marqeta by 4.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marqeta by 20.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

MQ has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marqeta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.43.

Marqeta stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.65. 3,125,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,130,340. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.08. Marqeta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $7.36.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.05 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 32.98% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. Marqeta’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

