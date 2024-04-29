Vance Wealth Inc. Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Vance Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,824 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 253,439 shares of company stock worth $36,746,578. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 10.0 %

GOOG stock opened at $173.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.12 and a 200 day moving average of $142.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.42 and a twelve month high of $176.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

