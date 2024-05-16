General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) VP Mark Lagrand Burns Sells 6,016 Shares

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 6,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.58, for a total value of $1,784,225.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,605,624.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:GD opened at $294.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $297.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.49.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.53.

Institutional Trading of General Dynamics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

