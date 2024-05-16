Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Separately, Hovde Group raised Citizens Community Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Citizens Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Citizens Community Bancorp stock opened at $11.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $12.61.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 309.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after buying an additional 461,594 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.7% in the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 250,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

