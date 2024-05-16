Insider Selling: Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Director Sells $3,333,115.28 in Stock

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 53,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $3,333,115.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,585,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,234,238.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Jacobowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 13th, Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 106,166 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $6,565,305.44.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 106,093 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $6,615,959.48.

On Monday, May 6th, Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 132,056 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $8,401,402.72.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Up 2.3 %

DFIN opened at $62.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.98 and a 52 week high of $66.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DFIN shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Institutional Trading of Donnelley Financial Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,178.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 328,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,381,000 after purchasing an additional 302,957 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $1,694,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $3,431,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

