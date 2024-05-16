Insider Selling: Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Director Sells $3,333,115.28 in Stock

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 53,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $3,333,115.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,585,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,234,238.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Jeffrey Jacobowitz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 13th, Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 106,166 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $6,565,305.44.
- On Wednesday, May 8th, Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 106,093 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $6,615,959.48.
- On Monday, May 6th, Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 132,056 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $8,401,402.72.
Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Up 2.3 %
DFIN opened at $62.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.98 and a 52 week high of $66.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.49.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently weighed in on DFIN shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.
Get Our Latest Research Report on DFIN
Institutional Trading of Donnelley Financial Solutions
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,178.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 328,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,381,000 after purchasing an additional 302,957 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $1,694,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $3,431,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Donnelley Financial Solutions
- Stock Average Calculator
- How to Buy the Dip and Sell the Rip on Your Stocks with Options
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 3 Hot Buyback Plans Supporting Price Action in 2024
- Why Invest in 5G Stocks
- Stocks With Subscription Based Revenue Offer Inflation Protection
Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.