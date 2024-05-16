CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

CorVel Stock Performance

CorVel stock opened at $269.82 on Monday. CorVel has a 52 week low of $187.92 and a 52 week high of $269.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 62.46 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jean Macino sold 3,130 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.42, for a total transaction of $793,204.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jean Macino sold 3,130 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.42, for a total transaction of $793,204.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $211,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,943 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,585. 48.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CorVel

About CorVel

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRVL. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 9.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CorVel by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC bought a new position in CorVel in the 1st quarter valued at $348,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CorVel by 8.0% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 1.3% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

