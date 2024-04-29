McAdam LLC Acquires 610 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 122.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $241.97. 32,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,274. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $185.74 and a 1-year high of $248.69. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.01.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

