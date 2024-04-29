Magnus Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 39.5% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 459.7% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. William Blair upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.08.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $159.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $283.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.90. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $182.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 165.18% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total value of $908,687.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,546.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total value of $908,687.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,546.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 383,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,780,003. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

