Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBK opened at $30.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $162.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $31.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.83.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $19.34 million for the quarter.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.94%.

In other news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 3,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,797. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBK. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 37,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 217,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; and credit and debit cards.

