Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $1,513,988.89 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.03, for a total value of $1,513,988.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,714,555 shares in the company, valued at $3,203,973,381.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Morningstar Stock Up 1.1 %

MORN stock opened at $300.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $301.82 and a 200-day moving average of $286.28. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.15 and a fifty-two week high of $316.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $542.80 million during the quarter.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morningstar

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MORN. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Morningstar by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in Morningstar by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Morningstar by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MORN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Morningstar Company Profile



Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

