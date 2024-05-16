Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mercer International from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mercer International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Mercer International from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mercer International

Mercer International Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ MERC opened at $10.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Mercer International has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.30. The company has a market cap of $696.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $553.43 million for the quarter. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 26.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mercer International will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercer International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is presently -8.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercer International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 19.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Mercer International by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Mercer International in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mercer International in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.