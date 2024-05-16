JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC increased their price target on JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on JD.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on JD.com from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on JD.com in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Get JD.com alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on JD.com

JD.com Stock Up 0.8 %

JD stock opened at $33.62 on Monday. JD.com has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average is $26.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.51.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $4.74. The company had revenue of $306.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.21 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JD.com will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is 34.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JD.com

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in JD.com by 23.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in JD.com by 11.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 100,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in JD.com by 18.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 61,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 146.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 468.8% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com

(Get Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.