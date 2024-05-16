Insider Selling: Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Major Shareholder Sells $516,477.00 in Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 15,580 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $516,477.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,524,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,543,606.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund L.P. Forager also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 13th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 1,799 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $58,143.68.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 5,707 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $188,388.07.

On Monday, May 6th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 10,830 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $355,657.20.

On Friday, May 3rd, Fund L.P. Forager sold 86,483 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $2,702,593.75.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Fund L.P. Forager sold 50,208 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $1,448,500.80.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 10,456 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total value of $311,902.48.

Willdan Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Willdan Group stock opened at $32.00 on Thursday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $34.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.98. The company has a market cap of $442.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Willdan Group ( NASDAQ:WLDN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.37. Willdan Group had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $155.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Institutional Trading of Willdan Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLDN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $422,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Willdan Group by 28.7% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 9,441 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Willdan Group by 62.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Willdan Group during the third quarter worth about $1,183,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

