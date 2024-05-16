Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Stake Lessened by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,401 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF makes up 1.4% of Apexium Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $19,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,154.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,598,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231,355 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2,249.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,918,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,373 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 897.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,577,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,584,000 after buying an additional 1,419,748 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 899.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,522,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,720,000 after buying an additional 1,370,533 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 936.2% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,501,000 after buying an additional 971,096 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

XLG stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $43.10. 1,250,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,418. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $43.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

