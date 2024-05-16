Apexium Financial LP Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Apexium Financial LP reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,534 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 0.6% of Apexium Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $9,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SDY traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $132.14. The company had a trading volume of 231,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,783. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.30. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $132.44.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

