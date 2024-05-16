Apexium Financial LP Has $11.51 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,433 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Apexium Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Apexium Financial LP owned about 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $11,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SCHG stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.70. The stock had a trading volume of 981,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,478. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $66.90 and a 52 week high of $95.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.16.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

