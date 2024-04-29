Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Purchases 353 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in PepsiCo by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.42.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $175.68. 796,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,792,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.92. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

