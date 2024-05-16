Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ FY2026 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock opened at $15.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.57 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.89. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $19.91.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $976.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.71 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gregory J. Morical sold 11,111 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $167,109.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 4.3% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 2.9% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 50,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 85,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 34.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

