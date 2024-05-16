StockNews.com Upgrades Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Camden National Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CAC opened at $33.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.60. Camden National has a 52-week low of $26.52 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $487.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.74.

Camden National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is 55.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Camden National

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camden National by 201.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Camden National in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden National by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden National by 364.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden National in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

