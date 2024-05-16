StockNews.com Upgrades Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.
Camden National Stock Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ:CAC opened at $33.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.60. Camden National has a 52-week low of $26.52 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $487.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.74.
Camden National Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is 55.81%.
About Camden National
Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.
