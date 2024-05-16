James Donald Hoffman Sells 5,000 Shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Stock

Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.36, for a total value of $1,471,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,020,603.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Tuesday, May 7th, James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.77, for a total value of $1,463,850.00.

On Friday, May 3rd, James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.04, for a total value of $1,450,200.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,449,050.00.

On Tuesday, February 27th, James Donald Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of Reliance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total value of $12,918,000.00.

Shares of Reliance stock opened at $296.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $316.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Reliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.12 and a twelve month high of $342.20.

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.21). Reliance had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Reliance’s payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Reliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,693,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Reliance by 35.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 723,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,790,000 after buying an additional 189,326 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Reliance by 20.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,270,000 after buying an additional 184,509 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Reliance by 68.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 193,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,699,000 after buying an additional 78,699 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Reliance by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 286,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,226,000 after purchasing an additional 65,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

RS has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup cut Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

