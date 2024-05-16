Insider Selling: Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) EVP Sells $1,088,400.00 in Stock

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) EVP Manuel Chinea sold 12,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $1,088,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,700.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Popular Stock Performance

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $92.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.81. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.59 and a 1 year high of $92.91.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.09). Popular had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $714.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.80%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BPOP. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Popular from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Popular from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Popular from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Popular from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Popular by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 713,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,889,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the first quarter valued at $357,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 10.6% during the first quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 142,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Popular by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 55,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Popular during the 1st quarter worth about $4,167,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

