Analyzing MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) and NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) and MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.5% of NantHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of MSP Recovery shares are held by institutional investors. 61.3% of NantHealth shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of MSP Recovery shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

NantHealth has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSP Recovery has a beta of -2.21, suggesting that its stock price is 321% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NantHealth 0 0 0 0 N/A MSP Recovery 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NantHealth and MSP Recovery, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NantHealth and MSP Recovery’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NantHealth $67.68 million 0.10 -$67.78 million ($7.65) -0.11 MSP Recovery $7.70 million 14.36 -$56.35 million N/A N/A

MSP Recovery has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NantHealth.

Profitability

This table compares NantHealth and MSP Recovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NantHealth -94.67% N/A -39.82% MSP Recovery -731.32% -12.92% -6.63%

Summary

NantHealth beats MSP Recovery on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management. The company was founded by Patrick Soon-Shiong on July 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

About MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery, Inc., doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It is also developing LifeWallet, a platform for real-time analytics at the point of care which helps in identifying the primary insurer and assisting providers in receiving customary rates for accident-related treatment. MSP Recovery, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

