Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $55.00 price objective on the cable giant’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.33.

CMCSA opened at $39.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $154.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.18.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $2,542,988,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 107,773,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,725,926,000 after purchasing an additional 15,625,543 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 25,881.7% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,850,995 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $470,391,000 after purchasing an additional 10,809,231 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,016,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,214,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243,302 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,542,253 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $457,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714,586 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

