Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Short Interest Update

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the April 15th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMCT shares. B. Riley started coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCT. Pale Fire Capital SE raised its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 435,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 251,276 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 3.1% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 390,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 11,612 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 28.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average of $3.65. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $5.54. The firm has a market cap of $67.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.55.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.56%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.18%.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

