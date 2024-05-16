Short Interest in Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF) Drops By 16.1%

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the April 15th total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Cathedral Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of CETEF stock opened at C$0.67 on Thursday. Cathedral Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$0.42 and a 1-year high of C$0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.61.

Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers remote directional and measurement-while-drilling (MWD), automated gamma, drilling optimization, and well planning services.

