Short Interest in Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF) Drops By 16.1%

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the April 15th total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Cathedral Energy Services Stock Performance
Shares of CETEF stock opened at C$0.67 on Thursday. Cathedral Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$0.42 and a 1-year high of C$0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.61.
Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile
