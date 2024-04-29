Choreo LLC Sells 320 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Choreo LLC reduced its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Choreo LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Enphase Energy worth $32,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Enphase Energy by 131.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,447.6% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,964.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $376,964.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.54 per share, for a total transaction of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,514,312.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,285 shares of company stock valued at $6,148,228. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $159.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $141.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.41.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.26. 1,608,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,204,044. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.47. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $192.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $302.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.06 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

