Choreo LLC Lowers Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Choreo LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 466,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,739 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $27,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 606,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,825,000 after acquiring an additional 32,832 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after acquiring an additional 9,434 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAS traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $59.71. The company had a trading volume of 111,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,998. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $62.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.14.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.