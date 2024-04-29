COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Monday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $27.00. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CDP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded COPT Defense Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of COPT Defense Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

COPT Defense Properties stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.95. The company had a trading volume of 244,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. COPT Defense Properties has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $26.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in COPT Defense Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in COPT Defense Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in COPT Defense Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $556,000.

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

