Choreo LLC Has $34.13 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Choreo LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,695 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Choreo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Choreo LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $34,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,580,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 168.5% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $14,333,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $159.05. 716,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.95 and its 200-day moving average is $149.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.04.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

