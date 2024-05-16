Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.60.

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

SAIC opened at $135.82 on Thursday. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $95.43 and a 1 year high of $145.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

In other news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo bought 795 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.04 per share, with a total value of $100,201.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,622.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.96 per share, for a total transaction of $377,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,298.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo bought 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.04 per share, with a total value of $100,201.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,040,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 13.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,823,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $297,969,000 after purchasing an additional 328,426 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,810,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $225,082,000 after purchasing an additional 233,075 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,062,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $504,995,000 after purchasing an additional 194,160 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

