eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Short Interest Update

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the March 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 308,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

eHealth Stock Performance

EHTH stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.31. 523,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,458. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. eHealth has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.40.

Get eHealth alerts:

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.56). eHealth had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $247.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eHealth will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on eHealth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in eHealth by 50.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in eHealth by 34.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in eHealth by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in eHealth by 7.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in eHealth by 11.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

About eHealth

(Get Free Report)

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.