Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 27,452 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 27,452 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $9,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 122.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 87,844,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,442,645,000 after buying an additional 48,398,628 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 42.4% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,497,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,509,043,000 after buying an additional 11,471,658 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,927,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,935,092,000 after buying an additional 2,470,213 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 24.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,433,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $448,084,000 after buying an additional 2,265,122 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 128.4% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,843,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $150,634,000 after buying an additional 2,160,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

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Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE:CMG opened at $34.92 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $58.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, March 9th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.97.

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Key Chipotle Mexican Grill News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill this week:

Positive Sentiment: Chipotle relaunched its loyalty program, “Rewards on Repeat,” boosting value, frequency and engagement for ~21 million active members. Management highlights monthly free-food drops, expanded redemption and a redesigned in-app experience aimed at increasing repeat visits and digital sales — a direct lever for same-store sales and margin-accretive digital growth. CHIPOTLE RELAUNCHES REWARDS WITH “REWARDS ON REPEAT”

Chipotle relaunched its loyalty program, “Rewards on Repeat,” boosting value, frequency and engagement for ~21 million active members. Management highlights monthly free-food drops, expanded redemption and a redesigned in-app experience aimed at increasing repeat visits and digital sales — a direct lever for same-store sales and margin-accretive digital growth. Positive Sentiment: Multiple media write-ups (TheStreet, TipRanks, Yahoo/PR coverage) emphasize the program’s gamification and younger-consumer appeal, reinforcing the view that the initiative could lift traffic and loyalty over time. Chipotle launches upgraded rewards program

Multiple media write-ups (TheStreet, TipRanks, Yahoo/PR coverage) emphasize the program’s gamification and younger-consumer appeal, reinforcing the view that the initiative could lift traffic and loyalty over time. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary notes CMG modestly outperformed the broader market in recent sessions — a short-term technical tailwind that may reflect investor enthusiasm around the rewards relaunch and cheapened multiples versus recent highs. Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Outperforms Broader Market

Market commentary notes CMG modestly outperformed the broader market in recent sessions — a short-term technical tailwind that may reflect investor enthusiasm around the rewards relaunch and cheapened multiples versus recent highs. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage on peer dynamics (a Chipotle-style chain exiting markets) could be tangentially positive for Chipotle if competitors shrink, but this is indirect and not a clear near-term driver. Chipotle-style chain shuts restaurants

Coverage on peer dynamics (a Chipotle-style chain exiting markets) could be tangentially positive for Chipotle if competitors shrink, but this is indirect and not a clear near-term driver. Negative Sentiment: Citigroup trimmed its price target on CMG from $49 to $44 while keeping a “buy” rating — the cut reduces upside expectations and may temper analyst-driven optimism even though the firm still sees meaningful upside from current levels. Citigroup lowers price target

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

See Also

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