American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $6,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northland Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,046,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 148,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,073,000 after buying an additional 20,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on American Electric Power from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on American Electric Power from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Bank of America lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on American Electric Power from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.33.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $135.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.28 and its 200-day moving average is $122.22. The company has a market cap of $73.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.33. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.46 and a 12 month high of $137.74.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 16.37%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.450 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.72%.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP Phillip R. Ulrich sold 4,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $542,320.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 42,263 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,097.04. This trade represents a 8.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total value of $177,602.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,798.60. This trade represents a 8.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power (NASDAQ: AEP) is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

Further Reading

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