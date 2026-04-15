Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Shares Up 8.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) were up 8.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.05 and last traded at $4.0750. Approximately 778,469 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 3,884,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMBL. Bank of America cut their price target on Bumble from $3.50 to $3.30 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bumble from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bumble in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bumble in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bumble presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.34.

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Bumble Stock Up 6.8%

Insider Buying and Selling at Bumble

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.88. The company has a market cap of $522.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

In other news, major shareholder Buzz Holdings L.P. Bcp sold 7,477,504 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $26,246,039.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,670.32. The trade was a 99.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 7,477,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $26,246,039.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,670.32. This trade represents a 99.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 29,910,016 shares of company stock worth $104,984,156 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bumble

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bumble in the fourth quarter valued at about $468,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Bumble in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bumble by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 427,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 91,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Bumble by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 10,153 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bumble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bumble Inc operates a technology platform designed to facilitate social and professional connections through its suite of apps, most notably the flagship Bumble dating app. The company’s core premise is to empower users—particularly women—to make the first move, helping to reshape traditional dating dynamics. In addition to its dating function, Bumble offers mode-switching features that allow users to find friends through “Bumble BFF” or pursue professional networking opportunities via “Bumble Bizz.”

Beyond the Bumble app, the company also owns and operates Badoo, a social discovery platform with a substantial global footprint, particularly in Europe and Latin America.

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