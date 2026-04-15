Barratt Redrow (LON:BTRW) Earns Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Barratt Redrow (LON:BTRW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 365 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.05% from the company’s previous close.

BTRW has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Barratt Redrow from GBX 447 to GBX 414 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Barratt Redrow from GBX 400 to GBX 280 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Barratt Redrow to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 425 to GBX 350 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 439.90.

Get Barratt Redrow alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Barratt Redrow

Barratt Redrow Trading Up 2.4%

BTRW stock traded up GBX 6.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 264.39. 9,345,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,002,107. The firm has a market cap of £3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.43. Barratt Redrow has a twelve month low of GBX 249.30 and a twelve month high of GBX 486.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 317.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 359.02.

Barratt Redrow (LON:BTRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported GBX 9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barratt Redrow had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 3.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe bought 5,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 262 per share, for a total transaction of £14,899.94. Also, insider Nigel Webb bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 329 per share, with a total value of £49,350. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 26,476 shares of company stock valued at $8,294,841. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Barratt Redrow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barratt Redrow plc is an exceptional FTSE 100 listed UK home builder, building the homes the country needs, and dedicated to quality, service and sustainability.

Together, we offer a range of highly respected and complementary brands, Barratt, David Wilson and Redrow.

We put our customers at the heart of everything we do, through our focus on:

✅ Quality – We deliver high-quality, energy-efficient homes which are built to the highest standards. Together, we have held more NHBC Pride in the Job Awards than any other housebuilder, for 20 years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.