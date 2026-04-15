hVIVO’s (HVO) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

hVIVO (LON:HVO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 10 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 18.34% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Shore Capital Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 target price on shares of hVIVO in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, hVIVO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 15.
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hVIVO Trading Down 2.9%
hVIVO (LON:HVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported GBX (0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of GBX 4,677 million during the quarter. hVIVO had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 11.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that hVIVO will post 1.5492958 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About hVIVO
hVIVO plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to big pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, human rhinovirus, asthma, malaria, cough, and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model. In addition, the company is developing a database of infectious disease progression data that include Disease in Motion platform, which comprises unique datasets, such as clinical, immunological, virological, and digital (wearable) biomarkers.
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