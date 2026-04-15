Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Given New C$71.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 28.83% from the company’s current price.
Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$67.00 to C$64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$50.67.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OR
Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance
Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 74.23%.The firm had revenue of C$120.46 million during the quarter.
Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile
OR Royalties is a precious metals royalty and streaming company focused on Tier-1 mining jurisdictions defined as Canada, the United States, and Australia. OR Royalties commenced activities in June 2014 with a single producing asset, and today holds a portfolio of over 195 royalties, streams and similar interests. OR Royalties’ portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, the 3-5% net smelter return royalty on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s Canadian Malartic Complex, one of the world’s largest gold mines.
Further Reading
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