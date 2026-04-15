Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE):

4/13/2026 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Raymond James Financial, Inc.. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, down from $30.00.

3/31/2026 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise is now covered by Truist Financial Corporation. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2026 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise was upgraded by Truist Financial Corporation to “strong-buy”.

3/25/2026 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

3/14/2026 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.

3/11/2026 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $26.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2026 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $25.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2026 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise had its price target raised by Bank of America Corporation from $29.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2026 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $23.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2026 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $28.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.1425 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -300.00%.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 264,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $6,658,397.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,837,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,263,944.22. This trade represents a 12.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 34,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $852,745.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,001 shares in the company, valued at $426,385.08. The trade was a 66.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 411,085 shares of company stock worth $10,337,582 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE’s product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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