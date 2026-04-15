iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $382.62 and last traded at $382.62, with a volume of 377914 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $380.32.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.6%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $368.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.24. The company has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01.

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Institutional Trading of iShares Russell 1000 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rede Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,475,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,240,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 757,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

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