Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Trading Up 7.1% – Time to Buy?

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.08 and last traded at $3.02. Approximately 183,128 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 114,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

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Alpha Teknova Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $141.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.82.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $9.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 million. Alpha Teknova had a negative net margin of 42.59% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha Teknova

In related news, CEO Stephen Gunstream acquired 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $55,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 269,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,418.55. The trade was a 10.68% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Teknova

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Alpha Teknova by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 163,526 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its position in Alpha Teknova by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 833,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 393,881 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alpha Teknova by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alpha Teknova by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 117,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Teknova

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Alpha Teknova, Inc (NASDAQ: TKNO) is a life science tools and reagents company that develops, manufactures and distributes proprietary products to support research, drug discovery and biomanufacturing. Its offerings target academic institutions, pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, and diagnostic developers, with a focus on high-purity reagents and optimized workflows designed to accelerate molecular biology and protein science applications.

The company’s portfolio includes molecular biology reagents, cell culture buffers, in vitro translation kits, custom recombinant proteins, high-throughput screening buffers and other specialized formulations.

Further Reading

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