KATITAS CO., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTITF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KATITAS CO., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTITF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 65,950 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the March 15th total of 50,386 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 374.7 days.
KATITAS Price Performance
OTCMKTS KTITF remained flat at C$21.27 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.09. KATITAS has a 52-week low of C$10.67 and a 52-week high of C$21.27.
About KATITAS
Read More
Receive News & Ratings for KATITAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KATITAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.