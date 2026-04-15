KATITAS CO., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTITF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KATITAS CO., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTITF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 65,950 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the March 15th total of 50,386 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 374.7 days.

KATITAS Price Performance

OTCMKTS KTITF remained flat at C$21.27 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.09. KATITAS has a 52-week low of C$10.67 and a 52-week high of C$21.27.

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About KATITAS

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KATITAS CO., Ltd. surveys, purchases, refurbishes, remodels, and sells used homes to individuals and families in Japan. The company was formerly known as Yasuragi Co, Ltd. and changed its name to KATITAS CO., Ltd. in 2013. KATITAS CO., Ltd. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Kiryu-shi, Japan.

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