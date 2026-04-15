Short Interest in First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFMC) Declines By 27.7%

First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFMC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,324 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the March 15th total of 1,831 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 26,256 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 24,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period.

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First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4%

AFMC traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $37.62. The company had a trading volume of 25,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,066. The company has a market cap of $146.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.03. First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $27.94 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.29.

About First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF

The First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (AFMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of factor-focused US mid-cap companies seeking capital appreciation. AFMC was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

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