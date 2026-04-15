Marks and Spencer Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Short Interest Down 36.6% in March

Marks and Spencer Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 39,702 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the March 15th total of 62,639 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,095 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Up 0.1%

OTCMKTS MAKSY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.74. 22,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,835. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.81.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS: MAKSY), commonly known as M&S, is a leading British retailer operating a network of full-line stores, food halls and online channels. The company’s retail portfolio spans clothing and home products as well as premium grocery offerings. M&S is recognized for its emphasis on quality, innovation and ethical sourcing across its range of private-label apparel, homeware and prepared foods.

In the apparel and home division, M&S designs and markets women’s, men’s and children’s fashion under core brands such as Autograph, Per Una and Collection, alongside its own bedding, kitchenware and furnishings.

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