National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Stock Price Down 4.4% – Here’s Why

National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $156.94 and last traded at $156.3750. Approximately 20,477 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 94,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.50.

National HealthCare Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.58.

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National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $386.51 million for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 9.59%.

National HealthCare Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National HealthCare

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. National HealthCare’s payout ratio is currently 59.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in National HealthCare by 53.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in National HealthCare by 1.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in National HealthCare by 3.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in National HealthCare by 7.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in National HealthCare by 18.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 30,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National HealthCare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National HealthCare Corporation (NYSE American: NHC) is a healthcare services company specializing in long-term care and post-acute rehabilitation. The company operates skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities and outpatient therapy clinics. Through its subsidiary, National HealthCare Partners, NHC provides contract rehabilitation services, pharmacy management and clinical consulting to a broad network of senior living and healthcare providers.

Headquartered in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, National HealthCare Corporation has built a regional footprint across the southeastern and south-central United States.

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