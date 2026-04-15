Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,895,069 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the March 15th total of 1,375,205 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 517 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,665.5 days.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui Price Performance

GCHEF remained flat at $6.15 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average of $6.96. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $8.65.

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About Grupo Comercial Chedraui

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, SAB. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) is a Mexico‐based retail company that operates a network of supermarkets and department stores. The company’s core business centers on the sale of groceries, household items, apparel and general merchandise to both urban and suburban customers. Through its primary Chedraui banner, it offers a range of private-label and national brands, including fresh produce, meat and bakery products, as well as electronics and home furnishings.

In addition to its operations in Mexico, Grupo Comercial Chedraui has pursued a strategic presence in the United States under the El Super and Fiesta banners.

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