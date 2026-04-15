Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.63 and last traded at $33.60, with a volume of 328847 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.46.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.02.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab 1000 Index ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dorato Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

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