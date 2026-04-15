Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.63 and last traded at $33.60, with a volume of 328847 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.46.
Schwab 1000 Index ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.02.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab 1000 Index ETF
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dorato Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.
Schwab 1000 Index ETF Company Profile
The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
Recommended Stories
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.