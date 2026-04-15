Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 87,069 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the March 15th total of 65,748 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 257,052 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Entain Price Performance

Shares of GMVHY stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.86. 41,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,110. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.23. Entain has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $13.50.

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About Entain

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Entain plc (OTCMKTS: GMVHY) is a leading global sports betting and gaming group operating through a diversified portfolio of online and retail channels. The company engages consumers via proprietary platforms and third-party partnerships, focusing on regulated markets to deliver a range of wagering and gaming experiences.

Entain’s portfolio includes well-known brands such as Ladbrokes, Coral, bwin, Sportingbet, partypoker and Foxy Bingo. Its offerings span online sports betting, casino games, poker, bingo and daily fantasy sports, in addition to a network of retail betting shops in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Further Reading

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