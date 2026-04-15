Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.77, with a volume of 2126501 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

Mega Uranium Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 11.36. The firm has a market cap of C$288.67 million, a P/E ratio of 76.00 and a beta of 0.60.

About Mega Uranium

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Mega Uranium Ltd is a Canada based exploration stage mineral resources company. The company is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of uranium prospective properties. Its properties include Ben Lomond, Georgetown, and Kintyre in Australia. Geographically, it operates in Canada and Australia.

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