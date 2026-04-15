ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Itv Plc. (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.9050, but opened at $10.33. ITV shares last traded at $10.6650, with a volume of 832 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ITV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get ITV alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ITV

ITV Trading Down 5.3%

ITV Company Profile

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.29.

(Get Free Report)

ITV plc is a United Kingdom–based broadcasting and media production company best known for its portfolio of free-to-air television channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4 and CITV. The company generates revenue primarily through advertising sales across its broadcast network and digital platforms. In addition to traditional linear broadcasting, ITV offers on-demand and catch-up services via its streaming portal, providing viewers access to drama, entertainment, reality and sports programming.

Through its production arm, ITV Studios, the company develops, produces and distributes original content for both its own channels and third-party broadcasters and streaming platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.